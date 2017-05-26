BRIEF-Del Frisco's enters amendment to loan agreement dated Oct 15, 2012

May 26 (Reuters) - Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc :

* Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group - on May 24, co entered fifth amendment to loan agreement dated as of October 15, 2012 - SEC filing

* Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group - amendment, among other things, increases capacity by which the revolving credit commitment can be increased by $20 million

* Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group - such commitment increases can be made in increments of $5 million at company’s request, up to a maximum amount of $50 million

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group - additionally, amendment modifies definition of adjusted EBITDA to provide for exclusion of certain one-time expenses