BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons reports pricing of secondary offering
* Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. announces pricing of secondary common stock offering
March 10 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc :
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group announces block repurchase of its common stock
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - has purchased a block of 1,200,000 shares of common stock from Fidelity National Financial, Inc for $16.90/share
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - share repurchase transaction reduces company's shares outstanding by approximately 5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. announces pricing of secondary common stock offering
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $142.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: