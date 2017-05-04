FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants Q1 earnings per share $0.10
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Del Taco Restaurants Inc:

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc. announces fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $105.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $466 million to $476 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.2%

* Qtrly company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.0%

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc - we are reaffirming following guidance for fiscal year 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $473.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc sees 2017 net capital expenditures totaling approximately $43.0 million to $46.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.