BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants Q1 earnings per share $0.10

May 4 (Reuters) - Del Taco Restaurants Inc:

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc. announces fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $105.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $466 million to $476 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.2%

* Qtrly company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.0%

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc - we are reaffirming following guidance for fiscal year 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $473.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc sees 2017 net capital expenditures totaling approximately $43.0 million to $46.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: