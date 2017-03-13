FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants reports qtrly shr of $0.20
March 13, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants reports qtrly shr of $0.20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Del Taco Restaurants Inc

* Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. announces fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Provides guidance for fiscal year 2017

* Q4 revenue $150.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $149.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $0.52 to $0.55

* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 5.5%

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $466 million to $476 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc - sees system-wide same store sales growth of approximately 2.0% to 4.0% for fiscal 2017

* Sees system-wide same store sales growth of approximately 2.0% to 4.0% in 2017

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc sees 2017 total revenue between $466 million and $476 million

* Sees company-operated restaurant sales between $448 million and $458 million for 2017

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc sees adjusted ebitda between $71.0 million and $73.5 million for fy 2017

* Del taco restaurants inc sees 2017 net capital expenditures totaling approximately $43.0 million to $46.0 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $478.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Del taco restaurants inc sees 23 to 26 new system-wide restaurant openings for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

