BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 Delek Logistics Partners Lp:
* Delek Logistics Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $124.7 million versus $108.9 million
* Qtrly net income attributable to all partners of $0.47 per diluted common limited partner unit
* Increase in qtrly revenue is "primarily due to higher volume and prices in west texas wholesale business"
* Delek Logistics Partners - declared quarterly cash distribution for Q4 of $0.68 per limited partner unit, a 3.8 percent increase from Q3 2016 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.