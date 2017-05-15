BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners Lp announces launch of $250 million offering of senior notes

May 15 (Reuters) - Delek Logistics Partners Lp

* Delek Logistics Partners Lp announces launch of $250 million offering of senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Delek Logistics Partners Lp says intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Delek Logistics Finance Corp to offer $250 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: