3 months ago
BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners Lp announces launch of $250 million offering of senior notes
May 15, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners Lp announces launch of $250 million offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Delek Logistics Partners Lp

* Delek Logistics Partners Lp announces launch of $250 million offering of senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Delek Logistics Partners Lp says intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Delek Logistics Finance Corp to offer $250 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025

