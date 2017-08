BRIEF-Delek US Holdings Q2 ‍basic loss per share $0.61​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Delek US Holdings Inc

* Delek US Holdings reports second quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly ‍basic loss per share $0.61​

* Qtrly adjusted basic loss per share $‍0.40​

* Qtrly total throughput at El Dorado refinery 74,954 bpd versus 75,268 bpd

* Qtrly ‍net sales $1,230.7 million versus $ 1,147.3​ million

* Delek US Holdings Inc - qtrly total throughput at Tyler, Texas refinery was 78,456 bpd versus 73,394 bpd in Q2 2016

* Delek US Holdings Inc - "qtrly refining segment contribution margin was $(14.0) million versus $40.0 million in the second quarter 2016"