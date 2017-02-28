MOVES-Russell Gunther joins D.A. Davidson equity research team
March 7 Financial services firm D.A. Davidson & Co said on Tuesday Russell Gunther has joined the firm's institutional equity research team.
Feb 27 Delek US Holdings Inc:
* Delek US Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delek US Holdings -on an adjusted basis, Delek US reported a net loss of $27.7 million, or $0.44 per basic share for quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Delek US Holdings -adjustments for q4 2016 include, along with other items, an after-tax gain of $80.6 million, or $1.30 per share
* Delek US Holdings Inc says on a year-over-year basis during Q4, lower results were primarily due to a decline in performance in refining segment
* Delek US Holdings Inc says board of directors had declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
* Qtrly net sales $ 1.08 billion versus $ 1.12 billion
* Says qtrly crude throughput at Tyler, Texas refinery 72830 BPD versus 69965 bpd
* Says qtrly total throughput at El Dorado, Arkansas refinery 78018 bpd versus 80794 bpd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co required to pay Orion US Holdings termination fee $30 million if merger agreement with Brookfield terminated - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mT6bJZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* U.S. to sell $24 billion in three-year debt at 1 p.m. * Yields underpinned by bets on Fed rate hike next week By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with the 30-year yield at its highest in over a month as investors made room for this week's supply of coupon-bearing government debt, led by $24 billion worth of three-year notes. Investors have also reduced their bond holdings in anticipation of an interest rate increase at the F