Feb 27 Delek US Holdings Inc:

* Delek US Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.72

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Delek US Holdings -on an adjusted basis, Delek US reported a net loss of $27.7 million, or $0.44 per basic share for quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Delek US Holdings -adjustments for q4 2016 include, along with other items, an after-tax gain of $80.6 million, or $1.30 per share

* Delek US Holdings Inc says on a year-over-year basis during Q4, lower results were primarily due to a decline in performance in refining segment

* Delek US Holdings Inc says board of directors had declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

* Qtrly net sales $ 1.08 billion versus $ 1.12 billion

* Says qtrly crude throughput at Tyler, Texas refinery 72830 BPD versus 69965 bpd

* Says qtrly total throughput at El Dorado, Arkansas refinery 78018 bpd versus 80794 bpd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: