March 27 (Reuters) - Delfingen Industry SA:

* FY net profit group share 6.9 million euros versus 6.2 million euros year ago

* FY sales 175.8 million euros versus 172.2 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 19.6 million euros versus 17.0 million euros year ago

* Delfingen expects further growth of its sales in 2017 and an enhancement of its financial performance