May 22 Steyr Motors Corp * Says share trade to resume on May 23 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rK3jO6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 5 Delfingen Industry SA:
* Q1 net sales EUR 54.6 million ($59.95 million) versus EUR 45.0 million year ago
* Sales in specialty markets are up by 113%
* On basis of a 2017 global automotive production forecast of +1 to +2%, delfingen's growth objectives are in range of 5% with an improvement of its operating income. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 22 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co Ltd :
* Says it issued third series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 30 billion won