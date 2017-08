May 10 (Reuters) - Delica Foods Co Ltd

* Says Tokyo-based fruit and vegetables wholesale unit will merge with Nagoya-based unit and Osaka-based unit

* Merger effective date on Oct. 1

* Says Nagoya-based unit and Osaka-based unit will be dissolved after the transaction

