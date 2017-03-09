BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 9 Dell Technologies Inc
* On March 8, credit parties entered refinancing amendment to refinance original term b facility with new term loan B facility
* New term loan B facility maturing on Sept 7, 2023 - SEC filing
* Principal amount of new term b facility is $5.49 billion -SEC filing
* Principal amount of new term B facility reflects a $500 million increase to current principal balance of original term B facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates