April 13 (Reuters) - DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* DelMar Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $9,000,000 public offering of common stock and warrants

DelMar Pharma - Priced offering of 2.8 million shares,warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2.1 million shares at price to public of $3.25/share,related warrant