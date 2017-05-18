FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces Q3 loss per share $0.18
May 18, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces Q3 loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.18

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc - Recent financing enables co to remain on-track to initiate pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of VAL-083 in refractory GBM

* Delmar Pharma - Current working capital, including proceeds from recent financing is sufficient to support planned operations for next 18-24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

