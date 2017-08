April 25 (Reuters) - Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals collaborates with Duke University to explore VAL-083 as a front-line treatment for glioblastoma multiforme

* Delmar pharmaceuticals says it will fund a series of pre-clinical studies to be conducted by Duke University's glioblastoma drug discovery group to evaluate VAL-083 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: