5 months ago
April 5, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals provides VAL-083 updates from ongoing American Association For Cancer Research annual meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Delmar pharmaceuticals provides val-083 updates from the ongoing American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc - VAL-083 is active in cells with t790m and KRAS mutations indicating that agent can overcome TKI-resistance

* Delmar Pharma- poster demonstrates that val-083 has differentiated moa with a dual signaling pathway to cause permanent DNA damage in NSCLC cell lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

