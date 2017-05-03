May 3 Delphi Automotive Plc:

* Delphi announces plans for tax-free spin-off of powertrain segment

* Delphi automotive - following transaction, which is expected to be completed by march 2018, delphi shareholders will own shares of both companies

* Delphi automotive plc - timothy manganello, will become non-executive chairman of new powertrain company's board of directors upon separation

* Delphi automotive plc- upon completion of planned spin-off, delphi shareholders will receive shares of powertrain via a pro rata special distribution

* Delphi automotive plc - manganello was most recently chairman of board and chief executive officer of borgwarner, inc

* Says powertrain intends to have its ordinary shares listed on new york stock exchange

* Delphi automotive - liam butterworth, currently senior vice president and president, powertrain systems, will become president and ceo of new entity.

* Delphi automotive plc - powertrain intends to have its ordinary shares listed on new york stock exchange.