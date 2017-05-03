May 3 Delphi Automotive Plc:
* Delphi announces plans for tax-free spin-off of powertrain
segment
* Delphi automotive - following transaction, which is
expected to be completed by march 2018, delphi shareholders will
own shares of both companies
* Delphi automotive plc - timothy manganello, will become
non-executive chairman of new powertrain company's board of
directors upon separation
* Delphi automotive plc - manganello was most recently
chairman of board and chief executive officer of borgwarner, inc
* Says powertrain intends to have its ordinary shares listed
on new york stock exchange
* Delphi automotive - liam butterworth, currently senior
vice president and president, powertrain systems, will become
president and ceo of new entity.
