3 months ago
BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.05
May 11, 2017 / 4:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp :

* Delphi energy reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share c$0.05

* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Generated qtrly adjusted funds from operations of $8.2 million

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.05

* Current production capability remains at upper end of our 2017 annual production guidance of 9,000 to 9,500 boe/d

* Continues to forecast absolute and per share growth across all measures during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

