BRIEF-Delphi Energy reports Q2 revenue C$20.2 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp -
* Delphi Energy reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.04
* Q2 revenue C$20.2 million
* Produced an average of 9,420 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") for Q2
* Produced 6,484 boe/d in Q2 of 2017, a twelve percent increase from 5,802 boe/d in comparative quarter of 2016
* Delphi Energy Corp - will continue to execute an accelerated capital program for its liquid-rich bigstone montney property through remainder of 2017
* Delphi Energy - production capability remains ahead of forecast despite larger impact from scheduled turnaround of semCAMS K3 processing plant
* Production is forecast to continue to grow through second half of 2017, on track with production guidance.
* Well results continue to meet or exceed our expectations