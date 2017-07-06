BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017
July 6 Delta Air Lines Inc:
* Press Release - Delta continues Boston expansion with new service to Pittsburgh and New Orleans
Beginning Oct. 1, co will operate twice-daily nonstop flights to Pittsburgh; seasonal service to New Orleans will start on Feb. 10, 2018
* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei