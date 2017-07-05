BRIEF-Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American to receive crude oil from Permian Basin
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
July 5 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects to record roughly $350 million of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects a June quarter operating margin of 18 - 19%, an improvement of 200bps year on year - SEC Filing
* Delta Air Lines - Results includes $125 million impact from operational disruption that resulted from severe storms in Atlanta in early April
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Non fuel unit costs including profit sharing for June quarter are expected to be up 5 - 6% versus prior year Source text: [bit.ly/2spM99g] Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday called an auction to be held on Thursday to renew $200 million worth of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 63 days. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)