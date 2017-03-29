BRIEF-Delta and Korean Air to expand partnership

March 29 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta and Korean Air to expand partnership

* Delta Air Lines - reached agreement with expanded trans-pacific network that will increase travel choices and boost competition between U.S. and Asia

* Says Delta will be launching new nonstop service between Atlanta and Seoul in June 2017

* Delta Air Lines - Korean Air to continue to expand its U.S.-Korea network in summer 2017 with introduction of third roundtrip between Los Angeles,Seoul