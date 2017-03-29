FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Delta and Korean Air to expand partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta and Korean Air to expand partnership

* Delta Air Lines - reached agreement with expanded trans-pacific network that will increase travel choices and boost competition between U.S. and Asia

* Says Delta will be launching new nonstop service between Atlanta and Seoul in June 2017

* Delta Air Lines - Korean Air to continue to expand its U.S.-Korea network in summer 2017 with introduction of third roundtrip between Los Angeles,Seoul Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

