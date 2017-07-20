BRIEF-Delta Corp says Q1 group revenue up 2 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Delta Corp Ltd:

* Says for Q1 the co report positive volume outturn which is attributable to improved consumer spending

* Says lager beer volumes grew 12 percent above prior year with stronger recovery in the value brands in Q1

* Says in Q1 soft drinks category grew 3% over prior year, with both the sparkling beverages and maheu registering growth

* Says in Q1 group revenue increased by 2% over prior year, reflecting the changes in product mix Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)