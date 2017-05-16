FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
May 16, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Delta Galil Industries Ltd

* Delta Galil reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.02

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 sales rose 23 percent to $315.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 13 to 16 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion

* Delta Galil Industries - reaffirms 2017 guidance

* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017

* Delta Galil Industries - expect Vietnamese factory to reach full operational status in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

