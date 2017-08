BRIEF-Delta Lloyd Q1 solvency standard formula ratio stable at 144 pct within target range

May 18 (Reuters) - DELTA LLOYD NV:

* Q1 SOLVENCY STANDARD FORMULA RATIO STABLE AT 144% WITHIN TARGET RANGE (YEAR-END 2016: 143%)

* Q1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS (GWP) IN GENERAL INSURANCE DECREASED TO EUR 447 MILLION (3M 2016: EUR 465 MILLION)

* Q1 COMBINED RATIO OF 97.9 PERCENT VERSUS 97.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* AT END Q1 TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE DOWN MODESTLY AT EUR 69 BILLION (YEAR-END 2016: EUR 71 BILLION),

* Q1 VOLUME OF LIFE NEW BUSINESS (SII NAPI) DECREASED TO € 119 MILLION (3M 2016: € 132 MILLION),

* FROM THE SECOND QUARTER 2017, OUR RESULTS WILL BE REPORTED AS PART OF NN GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)