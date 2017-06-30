June 30 Delta Natural Gas Company Inc:
* Delta Natural Gas Company says effective June 30, co
entered into a modification agreement with Branch Banking And
Trust Company - SEC filing
* Delta Natural Gas Company - agreement amends co's bank
line of credit under original promissory note and addendum dated
as of October 31, 2002
* Delta Natural Gas Company - pursuant to modification
agreement, scheduled termination date of bank line of credit
extended to earlier of June 30, 2019
* Aggregate principal amount co may borrow under bank line
of credit remains at $40 million
* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - interest on line is
determined monthly at London Interbank offered rate plus 1.075%
on used bank line of credit
Source text: (bit.ly/2t0jhao)
Further company coverage: