3 months ago
May 29, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Delta Property Fund says FY distribution per share up 7.1 pct

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Limited:

* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share

* Reduced fy gearing to 41.5 pct from 47.2 pct at 29 february 2016

* Dividend of 51.30719 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017 has been declared

* Fy contractual rental income and property operating expenses increased by 32.1 pct and 44.1 pct respective

* Full-Year distribution of 97.24 cents per share which represents a 7.1 pct increase to prior year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

