BRIEF-Bank of Communications to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
June 30 Delta Property Fund Ltd:
* Says Redefine Properties has notified Delta that it has disposed all of its interest in securities of company
* Says total beneficial interest held by Redefine now amounts to 0% of total issued Delta Securities
MOSCOW, June 30 Russia's finance ministry expects the country's largest bank, Sberbank, to sharply increase its dividends over the next three years, according to ministry budget forecasts seen by Reuters.