BRIEF-Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American to receive crude oil from Permian Basin
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
July 5 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta reports financial and operating performance for June 2017
* Delta Air Lines Inc says consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for month of June increased 2.5 percent year over year
* Reports June mainline completion factor of 99.9%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - June total system load factor 88.5% versus 87.7%
* Says June total system RPMS up 2.8 percent
* Says June total system ASMS up 1.8 percent
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday called an auction to be held on Thursday to renew $200 million worth of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 63 days. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)