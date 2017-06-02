BRIEF-Delta says consolidated passenger unit revenue for month of May increased 3.5 pct year-over- year

June 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta reports financial and operating performance for may 2017

* Delta Air Lines Inc says consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for month of May increased 3.5% year over year

* Delta Air Lines Inc says preliminary may total system load factor 86.7% versus 85.3%

* Preliminary RPMS for May 2017 19.14 billion versus 18.82 billion in may 2016

* Preliminary ASMs for May 2017 22.07 billion versus 22.07 billion in may 2016