3 months ago
BRIEF-Delta says consolidated passenger unit revenue for month of May increased 3.5 pct year-over- year
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Hitting the road to 'totality'
June 2, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Delta says consolidated passenger unit revenue for month of May increased 3.5 pct year-over- year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta reports financial and operating performance for may 2017

* Delta Air Lines Inc says consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for month of May increased 3.5% year over year

* Delta Air Lines Inc says preliminary may total system load factor 86.7% versus 85.3%

* Preliminary RPMS for May 2017 19.14 billion versus 18.82 billion in may 2016

* Preliminary ASMs for May 2017 22.07 billion versus 22.07 billion in may 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

