Feb 27 Deltic Timber Corp
* Deltic announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 sales rose 17.8 percent to $58.5 million
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief
executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
* Deltic Timber Corp - Byrom L. Walker appointed as interim
chief financial officer
* Company has initiated a search process to identify a
permanent chief financial officer
* Says finished lumber sales volume is estimated to be 65 to
75 million board feet for Q1
* Deltic Timber Corp - termination of Mann was completed
after board became aware that he misappropriated certain company
assets for personal use
* Deltic Timber Corp - Walker's appointment follows decision
by board of directors to terminate Kenneth D. Mann as chief
financial officer
* Deltic Timber - Mann's termination's not related to
financial performance, is not expected to have material impact
on previously issued financial statements
