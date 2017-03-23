March 23 Delticom AG:
* Delticom's revenues in 2016 surpassed the mark of 600 million euros ($647.82 million) for
the first time
* FY revenue rose 8.4 percent to 606.6 million euros
* FY EBITDA for reporting period increased from 14.3 million to 15.1 million euros
* FY EBIT increased in reporting period due to lower depreciation by +28.9 percent to 7.2
million euros (2015: 5.6 million euros)
* FY net profit 4.5 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago
* Dividend 0.50 euro per share
* For current business year, Delticom Group anticipates full year sales of 650 million
euros, accompanied by an increase in EBITDA to at least 16 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9262 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)