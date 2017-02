Feb 17 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:

* Supervisory board of Demire appoints Ralf Kind as new CFO

* As of 1 March 2017, Ralf Kind will assume his duties at Demire and extend management board consisting of Andreas Steyer (CEO) and Markus Drews (COO)