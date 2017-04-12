April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:

* Speaker of executive board (CEO) Andreas Steyer will resign from executive board of Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

* His executive board contract, which runs until March 31, 2019, will be terminated prematurely by best mutual amicable agreement with supervisory board

* Executive board member Markus Drews will become executive board spokesman (CEO) as of July 1, 2017

* As of July 1, 2017 executive board of company will consist of Markus Drews (CEO) and Ralf Kind (CFO)