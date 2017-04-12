BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
* Speaker of executive board (CEO) Andreas Steyer will resign from executive board of Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
* His executive board contract, which runs until March 31, 2019, will be terminated prematurely by best mutual amicable agreement with supervisory board
* Executive board member Markus Drews will become executive board spokesman (CEO) as of July 1, 2017
* As of July 1, 2017 executive board of company will consist of Markus Drews (CEO) and Ralf Kind (CFO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.