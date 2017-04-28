April 28 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate
AG:
* FY rental income more than doubled to 76.4 million euros
($83.00 million)(2015: 33.3 million euros)
* Net profit for period declined by around 4% to 27.6
million euros in 2016 (31 December 2015: 28.9 million euros)
* Set itself strategic target of expanding portfolio to a
carrying amount of 2 billion euros over medium term beyond 2017
* Expects key performance indictors to improve in 2017 and
will provide a forecast of development of significant KPIS for
2017 financial year over next weeks
* Expects rising income from property letting and falling
costs at portfolio and administration level in 2017 financial
year
