5 months ago
BRIEF-Den Networks signs deal with Den Digital Cable Network for raising stake of co in DDCN
Reuters TV
March 6, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Den Networks signs deal with Den Digital Cable Network for raising stake of co in DDCN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Den Networks Ltd

* Says signed deal with Den Digital Cable Network for raising stake of co in DDCN to 88.57 percent from 51 percent

* Company has purchased equity stake from the existing shareholders of DDCN. Source text: [Den Networks Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company has entered into an Agreement with DEN Digital Cable Network Private Limited ("DDCN") for increasing equity stake of the Company in DDCN from 51.00% to 88.57%. The Company has purchased equity stake from the existing shareholders of DDCN.] Further company coverage:

