BRIEF-Den Networks signs deal with Den Digital Cable Network for raising stake of co in DDCN

March 6 (Reuters) - Den Networks Ltd

* Says signed deal with Den Digital Cable Network for raising stake of co in DDCN to 88.57 percent from 51 percent

* Company has purchased equity stake from the existing shareholders of DDCN. Source text: [Den Networks Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company has entered into an Agreement with DEN Digital Cable Network Private Limited ("DDCN") for increasing equity stake of the Company in DDCN from 51.00% to 88.57%. The Company has purchased equity stake from the existing shareholders of DDCN.]