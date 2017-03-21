FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dena Bank approves raising of capital worth up to 8 bln rupees
March 21, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dena Bank approves raising of capital worth up to 8 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Dena Bank

* Says approved raising of share capital [including premium] of the bank upto amount of 8 billion rupees

* Says capital raising includes equity issue to india government upto 6 billion rupees (including premium) on preferential issue basis

* Says to raise funds via issue of equity shares to lic of india up to an amount of inr 1.80 billion on preferential issue basis

* Dena bank - approved capital raising by issue of shares to gic of india upto an amount of inr 200 million (including premium) on preferential issue basis. Source text: bit.ly/2nhIQkU Further company coverage:

