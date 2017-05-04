FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Denbury reports Q1 earnings per share $0.05
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Denbury reports Q1 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Denbury Resources Inc:

* Denbury reports first quarter 2017 results; announces reaffirmation of borrowing base and amendment to credit facility

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Denbury resources inc qtrly revenues $272 million versus $194 million a year ago

* Denbury Resources Inc - "believe we are close to arresting decline in our production and are now moving into a period of stable to growing production"

* Denbury Resources Inc - "expect full-year loe per boe to be close to our prior guidance of around $20 per boe"

* Denbury Resources Inc - production averaged 59,933 barrels of oil equivalent per day during q1 of 2017

* Denbury Resources Inc - 2017 capital budget remains unchanged from previously estimated amount of approximately $300 million

* Q1 revenue view $248.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.