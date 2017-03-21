FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Denbury Resources says board intends to elect Christian Kendall CEO
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Denbury Resources says board intends to elect Christian Kendall CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Denbury Resources Inc

* Denbury resources inc says phil rykhoek, company's chief executive officer will retire

* Denbury resources inc - company's board of directors intends to elect christian s. Kendall as chief executive officer

* Denbury resources inc- rykhoek will leave his board position when he retires from his ceo role

* Denbury resources inc says board currently intends for kendall to replace rykhoek as a director of company

* Denbury resources inc - rykhoek will continue in a part-time advisory role until january 2018 as part of leadership transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

