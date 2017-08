May 9 (Reuters) - Deneb Investments Ltd:

* Sees FY headline earnings per share of 9.50 - 10.00 cents versus 8.07 cents year ago

* Fy net asset value per share seen between 410 - 420 cents, up between 18.2 pct - 21.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)