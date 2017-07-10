July 10 Deneb Investments Ltd

* Deneb has entered into a sale of shares and claims agreement with hosken consolidated investments limited

* Purchase consideration payable by deneb to sellers for sale equity is r25,058,000

* Deneb agreed to purchase 10 pct of shares in formex, hci shareholder claims in Formex and portion of hci-treasury loan claim against Formex