BRIEF-K2a Knaust & Andersson buys land for around SEK 27 million in Växjö
July 10 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL):
July 10 Deneb Investments Ltd
* Deneb has entered into a sale of shares and claims agreement with hosken consolidated investments limited
* Purchase consideration payable by deneb to sellers for sale equity is r25,058,000
* Deneb agreed to purchase 10 pct of shares in formex, hci shareholder claims in Formex and portion of hci-treasury loan claim against Formex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRATISLAVA, July 10 The Slovak central bank increased the capital buffer that banks must maintain for tough times to 1.25 percent of assets from 0.5 percent, effective August 2018, the bank announced on Monday.