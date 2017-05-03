Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Denison Mines Corp
* Reports q1 2017 results including highlights from successful winter 2017 exploration programs
* Q1 total revenues from continuing operations $2.6 million versus $3.3 million at end of Dec 31, 2016
* During q1 2017, company increased its corporate administration and other expenses included in 2017 outlook by $770,000
* Remainder of 2017 outlook remains unchanged from company's previously disclosed 2017 budget
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.