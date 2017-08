BRIEF-Denison reports outlook for 2017

March 9 (Reuters) - Denison Mines Corp

* Denison reports results from 2016 and outlook for 2017

* Denison mines corp - company's budget for exploration and evaluation activities in 2017 is approximately $10.9 million

* Denison mines corp - including partner's share of expenses, projected 2017 exploration and evaluation work program is budgeted to be cad$20.5 million

* Denison mines corp - evaluation activities are expected to continue at wheeler river project throughout 2017