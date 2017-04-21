FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Denmark's Pandora opens its first jewellery store in India
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
April 21, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Denmark's Pandora opens its first jewellery store in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora A/S

* Says opens new concept store in the 'Mall of India', in the Noida area of Delhi

* Says it is the first of around 50 concept stores to be opened in India over a three year period

* Says around five stores are scheduled to open in 2017

* Announced in January it would enter India, one of the world's largest jewellery markets worth more than $40 billion a year and expected to grow 7 percent per year through 2021

* Shares fell more than 12 percent on Tuesday after a downgrade from Nordic broker Carnegie but recouped some of the losses on Thursday after the firm reassured markets by maintaining its 2017 outlook Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.