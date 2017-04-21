BRIEF-Denmark's Pandora opens its first jewellery store in India

April 21 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora A/S

* Says opens new concept store in the 'Mall of India', in the Noida area of Delhi

* Says it is the first of around 50 concept stores to be opened in India over a three year period

* Says around five stores are scheduled to open in 2017

* Announced in January it would enter India, one of the world's largest jewellery markets worth more than $40 billion a year and expected to grow 7 percent per year through 2021

* Shares fell more than 12 percent on Tuesday after a downgrade from Nordic broker Carnegie but recouped some of the losses on Thursday after the firm reassured markets by maintaining its 2017 outlook Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)