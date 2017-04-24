BRIEF-Denovo Biopharma obtains exclusive license to Liafensine from AMRI

April 24 (Reuters) - Denovo Biopharma:
* Denovo Biopharma obtains exclusive license to Liafensine from AMRI
* Denovo Biopharma - under terms, Denovo Biopharma gains an exclusive license to all rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Liafensine globally
* Denovo Biopharma - Liafensine was well tolerated, with no evidence of dose-dependent discontinuations due to adverse events
* Denovo Biopharma - Liafensine program was not continued beyond phase 2 studies