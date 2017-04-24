FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Denovo Biopharma obtains exclusive license to Liafensine from AMRI
April 24, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Denovo Biopharma obtains exclusive license to Liafensine from AMRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Denovo Biopharma:

* Denovo Biopharma obtains exclusive license to Liafensine from AMRI

* Denovo Biopharma - under terms, Denovo Biopharma gains an exclusive license to all rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Liafensine globally

* Denovo Biopharma - Liafensine was well tolerated, with no evidence of dose-dependent discontinuations due to adverse events

* Denovo Biopharma - Liafensine program was not continued beyond phase 2 studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

