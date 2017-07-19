FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Department Of Energy awards Leidos spot on energy savings performance contract
July 19, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 9 minutes ago

BRIEF-Department Of Energy awards Leidos spot on energy savings performance contract

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* Department Of Energy awards Leidos spot on energy savings performance contract

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍total contract value of approximately $55 billion for all awardees​

* Leidos Holdings- ‍contract has 5-year base ordering period, eighteen month option, and a total contract value of approximately $55 billion for all awardees​

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍leidos is one of 21 contractors eligible to compete for task orders under program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

