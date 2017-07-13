BRIEF-Depomed announces intent to effect a debt refinancing

2 Min Read
July 13 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc
* Depomed announces intent to effect a debt refinancing
* Seeking to refinance its existing $375 million principal amount of privately placed secured senior notes
* Existing notes are due in 2022 and have a coupon of 9.75% over three-month libor
* Currently expects net sales to be in range of approximately $98 million to $103 million for quarter ended june 30, 2017
* Depomed inc - expects non-gaap adjusted ebitda for q2 to be in range of approximately $23 million to $28 million
* Depomed inc - on track to achieve previously stated financial guidance for full year
* Currently expects to report its full q2 2017 financial results in early august
* Expect that will be able to refinance on significantly more favorable terms given solid net sales and ebitda
* Depomed inc - intent is to close debt refinancing during the quarter
* Q2 revenue view $101.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $418.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S