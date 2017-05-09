FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Depomed reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings $0.07/shr
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Depomed reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings $0.07/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Depomed

* Depomed announces first quarter 2017 financial results and strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.43

* Q1 revenue $95 million versus i/b/e/s view $103.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $410 million to $430 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Depomed Inc- for 2017, not providing GAAP net loss or GAAP expense guidance as company is not able to estimate its non-recurring expenses for 2017

* Depomed Inc- intends to take a one-time charge of approximately $5 million in Q2 of 2017

* Depomed- implementing cost saving initiatives including about 30 person reduction in force at co's headquarters, representing 20% of home office staff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

