BRIEF-Depomed reports Q4 loss per share $0.72

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc-

* Depomed reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $124 million versus I/B/E/S view $123 million

* Quarterly loss per share $0.72

* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Sees 2017 total revenue $490 million to $520 million

* Sees 2017 non-gaap adjusted ebitda $170 to $195 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $516.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Recorded $43 million gaap tax expense charge related to establishment of a reserve against co's deferred tax assets during Q4 of 2016