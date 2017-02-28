BRIEF-Dermira reports qtrly loss per share $0.21

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc

* Planned submission of NDA for Glycopyrronium Tosylate (formerly DRM04) in 2h17 on schedule after pre-NDA meeting with FDA

* Estimates collaboration and license revenue for 2017 of approximately $4.3 million

* Dermira inc qtrly loss per share $0.21

* Estimates operating expenses for 2017 of $165.0 - $175.0 million

* Expects a balance of over $145.0 million in cash and investments at december 31, 2017

* Dermira reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 revenue $22.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $293,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S